KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Ukraine regards the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken as a sign of Washington's support in countering Russian "aggression," expecting a subsequent boost in defense assistance, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin said on Wednesday.

Blinken will be visiting Kiev from Wednesday-Thursday. His schedule includes meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, local lawmakers and representatives of the civil society.

"We see this visit as a signal of extremely strong support from the United States in countering Russian hybrid aggression. I would like to remind you that this visit of the US secretary of state to Ukraine is the first full-fledged bilateral visit to the European capital," Yenin told the Ukraina24 broadcaster.

Kiev expects Blinken's visit to result in Washington increasing its political and defense assistance to Ukraine, especially the support of reforms and "modernization of all vital areas, primarily those linked to the national security and defense," the diplomat said.

"We will talk about enhancing cooperation in trade and investments; we will talk about increasing the potential for mutual cooperation within international organizations; and we will talk about the mechanisms of technical assistance that the Ukrainian economy, including the energy sector, needs so much today," Yenin said.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Ukraine has since repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in its internal affairs. Moscow has consistently denied any involvement in the internal Ukrainian conflict and slammed the accusations as unacceptable.