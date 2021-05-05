UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Considers Blinken's Visit As Signaling Support Against Russia's 'Aggression'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:37 PM

Ukraine Considers Blinken's Visit As Signaling Support Against Russia's 'Aggression'

Ukraine regards the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken as a sign of Washington's support in countering Russian "aggression," expecting a subsequent boost in defense assistance, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Ukraine regards the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken as a sign of Washington's support in countering Russian "aggression," expecting a subsequent boost in defense assistance, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin said on Wednesday.

Blinken will be visiting Kiev from Wednesday-Thursday. His schedule includes meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, local lawmakers and representatives of the civil society.

"We see this visit as a signal of extremely strong support from the United States in countering Russian hybrid aggression. I would like to remind you that this visit of the US secretary of state to Ukraine is the first full-fledged bilateral visit to the European capital," Yenin told the Ukraina24 broadcaster.

Kiev expects Blinken's visit to result in Washington increasing its political and defense assistance to Ukraine, especially the support of reforms and "modernization of all vital areas, primarily those linked to the national security and defense," the diplomat said.

"We will talk about enhancing cooperation in trade and investments; we will talk about increasing the potential for mutual cooperation within international organizations; and we will talk about the mechanisms of technical assistance that the Ukrainian economy, including the energy sector, needs so much today," Yenin said.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Ukraine has since repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in its internal affairs. Moscow has consistently denied any involvement in the internal Ukrainian conflict and slammed the accusations as unacceptable.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Civil Society Visit Kiev United States All From

Recent Stories

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

24 minutes ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

54 minutes ago

FNC Speaker discusses cooperation with Costa Rican ..

1 hour ago

DFM Investors Roadshow 2021 enlightens internation ..

2 hours ago

Iftar Meals Team distributes more than 1 million m ..

2 hours ago

Administration warns to impose of lockdown

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.