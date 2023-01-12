Ukraine Ready for Dialogue With Pragmatic Approach - Russian Ombudswoman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Thursday that her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, at the meeting in Turkey demonstrated a pragmatic approach and readiness for dialogue, which should not be politicized.

On Wednesday, Moskalkova had a trilateral meeting with Lubinets and Turkish human rights commissioner Seref Malkoc in Ankara.

"Yes, I see that they (Ukrainian officials) have a pragmatic approach approach and are ready for dialogue. To date, we already have concrete results on the search for the missing and on the mutual return of children to their families. I hope that the dialogue will continue. The most important thing is that it should not be politicized, but should be based only on humanitarian, human rights principles," Moskalkova told a briefing.

The Russian official added that the creation of a humanitarian corridor was not on the agenda of the meeting with Lubinets as such strategic issues are discussed by the defense ministry of both countries.

"We did not discuss such issue. Because issues of global, strategic nature are being worked out and discussed by the defense ministries of Russia and Ukraine. It is very important not to replace state bodies, but to act in a coordinated manner," Moskalkova said, answering a question about the likelihood of the creation of a humanitarian corridor.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara is in favor of the opening of a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine to help women and children, as well as those wounded and affected by the Ukraine crisis.