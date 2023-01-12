UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ready For Dialogue With Pragmatic Approach - Russian Ombudswoman

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Ukraine Ready for Dialogue With Pragmatic Approach - Russian Ombudswoman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova said on Thursday that her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, at the meeting in Turkey demonstrated a pragmatic approach and readiness for dialogue, which should not be politicized.

On Wednesday, Moskalkova had a trilateral meeting with Lubinets and Turkish human rights commissioner Seref Malkoc in Ankara.

"Yes, I see that they (Ukrainian officials) have a pragmatic approach approach and are ready for dialogue. To date, we already have concrete results on the search for the missing and on the mutual return of children to their families. I hope that the dialogue will continue. The most important thing is that it should not be politicized, but should be based only on humanitarian, human rights principles," Moskalkova told a briefing.

The Russian official added that the creation of a humanitarian corridor was not on the agenda of the meeting with Lubinets as such strategic issues are discussed by the defense ministry of both countries.

"We did not discuss such issue. Because issues of global, strategic nature are being worked out and discussed by the defense ministries of Russia and Ukraine. It is very important not to replace state bodies, but to act in a coordinated manner," Moskalkova said, answering a question about the likelihood of the creation of a humanitarian corridor.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara is in favor of the opening of a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine to help women and children, as well as those wounded and affected by the Ukraine crisis.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Women

Recent Stories

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

31 minutes ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) ann ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba ..

Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba today

2 hours ago
 Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zaye ..

Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zayed appoints COP28 UAE President ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.