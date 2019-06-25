Ukraine Recalling Ambassador to CoE After PACE Decision on Russian Delegation - Klimkin

Ukraine is recalling its ambassador to the Council of Europe for consultations after PACE's decision to return the Russian delegation, Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said Tuesday

Overnight, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions. PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session, though the possibility of challenging the delegation's credentials has remained in place.

The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.

"Therefore, suspension of participation in PACE is quite a logical step... the Council of Europe has lost our trust, it will be extremely difficult to restore it. The organization turned from the leader of efforts to protect human rights into an ordinary manager... So we are recalling our ambassador to the Council of Europe for consultations," Klimkin wrote on Facebook.