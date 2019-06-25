UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Recalling Ambassador To CoE After PACE Decision On Russian Delegation - Klimkin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:56 PM

Ukraine Recalling Ambassador to CoE After PACE Decision on Russian Delegation - Klimkin

Ukraine is recalling its ambassador to the Council of Europe for consultations after PACE's decision to return the Russian delegation, Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Ukraine is recalling its ambassador to the Council of Europe for consultations after PACE's decision to return the Russian delegation, Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said Tuesday.

Overnight, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions. PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session, though the possibility of challenging the delegation's credentials has remained in place.

The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.

"Therefore, suspension of participation in PACE is quite a logical step... the Council of Europe has lost our trust, it will be extremely difficult to restore it. The organization turned from the leader of efforts to protect human rights into an ordinary manager... So we are recalling our ambassador to the Council of Europe for consultations," Klimkin wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia Europe Facebook June 2016 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Court faults France in key air pollution case

1 minute ago

German Military Says No Reason to Evacuate Staff F ..

2 minutes ago

Ghufran Imtiazi passes away

2 minutes ago

US diplomats visit Lincoln Corner at University of ..

2 minutes ago

PCB announces departure of Shafiq Ahmed

15 minutes ago

PCB announces enhanced central contracts for women ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.