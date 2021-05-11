UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Opposition Platform To Stay Active In Politics Despite 'Pressure'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 08:51 PM

Ukraine's Opposition Platform to Stay Active in Politics Despite 'Pressure'

Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party said on Tuesday that it would continue political activities in the country despite threats and "unprecedented pressure" from the authorities

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party said on Tuesday that it would continue political activities in the country despite threats and "unprecedented pressure" from the authorities.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper reported that the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting searches in the office of Victor Medvedchuk, the party leader, and two homes of the politician. Besides, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said that two lawmakers are suspected of treason without providing their Names.

Medvedchuk and another lawmaker Taras Kozak are reportedly suspected of treason.

The Opposition Platform called these events "revenge and reprisal" from the authorities.

"Despite unprecedented pressure and threats, the use of administrative resources and attacks by radical nationalists who enjoy the full support of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's government, the party continues to be active in politics," the opposition party said in a statement.

