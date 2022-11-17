MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Preconditions put forward by Kiev to start negotiations with Moscow are unacceptable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"To enter into negotiations with counterproductive preconditions in front of you means that people do not want negotiations and do not want results.

This is exactly what we now see in the position of Kiev. They do not want negotiations, that is why they put forward preconditions," Ryabkov told the RTVI broadcaster, calling these preconditions unacceptable.