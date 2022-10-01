MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree canceling the demobilization of Ukrainian conscripts planned for the fall and the fall draft, according to the document published on Zelenskyy's website on Friday.

In December 2021, Zelenskyy signed a decree, which determined the order and timing of conscription and the timing of dismissal of conscripts, as well as regular conscription in 2022. According to the document, conscription in 2022 was to take place in April-June and October-December. Conscripts who had completed their compulsory military service were to be dismissed over the same period.

In the spring of 2022, Zelenskyy signed another decree stipulating that conscripts would be able to leave the military service in April-June, but "not earlier than the announcement of demobilization in accordance with the established order." He also canceled the spring draft.

Now, those conscripts whose term of service expired in October-December will not be discharged from the service "before the announcement of demobilization in the established order." The decree has also canceled the fall draft.