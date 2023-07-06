Open Menu

Ukrainian Military Loses Up To 385 Soldiers In Donetsk Direction -Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Ukrainian forces have lost up to 385 soldiers, one tank, two howitzers and two self-propelled gun in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian forces continued to make attempts to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman and Kupyansk directions.

The Russian military repelled nine attacks in Donetsk and four attacks in the Krasnyi Lyman directions, the ministry added.

"During the day, up to 385 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, as well as two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery guns were destroyed," the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost up to 165 soldiers in South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions.

