KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Israel for a working visit between January 23-24, during which time he will attend the World Holocaust Forum and meet with various officials, the president's press service said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Zelenskyy confirmed to The Times of Israel newspaper that he would be visiting Israel this week to attend forum scheduled for Thursday in Jerusalem, adding that he was "not invited to speak."

"Zelensky will pay a working visit to Israel on January 23-24 to participate in commemorative events of the World Holocaust Forum dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp," the press service said, adding that the Ukrainian president would hold talks with a nember of Israeli officials and business representatives.

The Fifth World Holocaust Forum, organized by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, will be attended by at least 46 heads of states, members of royalty and prime ministers. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prince of Wales Charles, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are expected to address the gathering.