Ukrainian Prosecutor General Confirms Treason Charges Brought Against Medvedchuk

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 10:37 PM

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Confirms Treason Charges Brought Against Medvedchuk

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova confirmed that law enforcement officers suspected the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk and the same faction's parliamentarian Taras Kozak of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova confirmed that law enforcement officers suspected the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk and the same faction's parliamentarian Taras Kozak of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea.

"Today, based on the results of voluminous and painstaking work carried out together with colleagues from law enforcement agencies, Medvedchuk Viktor Vladimirovich and Kozak Taras Romanovich were informed of suspicion of committing treason and an attempt to plunder national resources in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," Venediktova said at a briefing.

Medvedchuk, according to the investigation, has been illegally transmitting data to Russia on minerals in Crimea since March 2015, she said, stressing that these suspicions only contain facts of crimes, there is no politics.

"Medvedchuk, as the organizer of illegal activities, having strong ties with the top leadership of the Russian Federation, began, according to the investigation, subversive activities against Ukraine, including in the economic sphere," Venediktova also said.

