UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls For Efforts To Preserve, Protect Forests

Sumaira FH 15 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:29 PM

UN chief calls for efforts to preserve, protect forests

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged efforts to preserve and protect the world's forests

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged efforts to preserve and protect the world's forests.

"Our world's forests are on fire," he told an event requested by France and held on the sidelines of the Climate Action Summit. "As the atmosphere fills with smoke and ash, our future grows dark." These fires not only contribute to climate change by releasing carbon dioxide, but also destroy trees and vegetation that act as a carbon sink and actively remove these emissions from our air, he said. "We cannot afford more damage to such a vital source of oxygen and biodiversity." For many forest-rich countries, it is deforestation, not fossil fuel use, that is the major source of carbon emissions. This means that reducing deforestation and forest degradation is central to the world's efforts to fight global warming.

Halting deforestation and restoring degraded forests are global imperatives, he said.

For every Dollar spent restoring degraded forests, as much as 30 U.S. Dollars can be recouped in economic benefits and poverty reduction, he told the event, which was also attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We must change the way we farm, and rebalance the global food system by growing food without destroying large tracts of forest and we must speed up our transition to a cleaner, greener future, with a healthy forest system at its core," the UN chief said.

"Deforestation is continuing at an alarming rate. Every year, seven million hectares of forest are lost," said Guterres. "These are not localized disasters but part of a global threat. We will not overcome the climate emergency without safeguarding our planet's very lungs."Lat

Related Topics

Fire World United Nations Dollar France German Angela Merkel Event From Million

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

5 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

5 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

14 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

16 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.