UN Chief, Under-Secretary Urge US To Lift Sanctions On Iran, Extend Oil Waivers

UN Chief, Under-Secretary Urge US to Lift Sanctions on Iran, Extend Oil Waivers

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) UN chief Antonio Guterres and Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Tuesday called on the United States to lift or waive sanctions on Iran and extend waivers for countries importing Iranian oil.

"Together with the Secretary-General, I appeal to the United States to lift or waive its sanctions as outlined in the Plan (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and extend the waivers regarding the trade in oil with the Islamic Republic of Iran," DiCarlo said during a UN Security Council meeting on non-proliferation.

"Also important is the extension of US waivers regarding certain civilian nuclear-related activities taking place at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Fordow Facility, and the Arak reactor. Waiver extensions are also required for the transfer of enriched uranium out of the Islamic Republic of Iran in exchange for natural uranium," she added.

