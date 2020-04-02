UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow Delayed Until 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations' climate change conference in Glasgow has been pushed back by a year to 2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the UK government has said

"In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of COVID-19, holding an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible," the press release reads.

The annual event was scheduled for November 9-20. It is billed as the biggest global summit the United Kingdom has ever hosted. Some 30,000 delegates were expected to attend.

No specific date has been set. The UK authorities said it would be announced "in due course," following discussion with participants.

"We will continue working tirelessly with our partners to deliver the ambition needed to tackle the climate crisis," COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma promised.

The UK expects the delay to allow more time for preparations. In the meantime, nations are urged to stick to their commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions and rebuild their economies to be able to help those more vulnerable.