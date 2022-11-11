UrduPoint.com

UN Official Admits Viagra Rape Claim Against Russian Troops Lacks Proof - Zakharova

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UN Official Admits Viagra Rape Claim Against Russian Troops Lacks Proof - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that the UN envoy for sexual violence in conflict has admitted that she had no proof of Russian soldiers using stimulants to rape Ukrainian women.

Pramila Patten, the UN chief's special representative on sexual violence in conflict, said in October after her trip to Kiev she was told that Russian soldiers in Mariupol had been using Viagra and other oral medication to sexually assault women and girls.

But in a call with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus Patten said she did not have the power to investigate such claims.

The agencies that do ” the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission and the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine ” have not mentioned Viagra rape in their reports, she said.

"She disavowed her impartiality with her ironclad arguments," Zakharova said on social media, referring to Patten's promise that she would stand by the government of Ukraine.

The Russian official said that Patten "has emphasized all major points in this erotic topic by admitting that she does not have the authority to conduct such investigations, while those who do have such authority have not reported this."

