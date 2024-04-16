UN says $1bn in aid urgently needed for crisis-hit Ethiopia

The UN appealed Tuesday for pledges to address the "critical" humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, where more than 21 million people need aid and a dire food crisis is deepening

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The UN appealed Tuesday for pledges to address the "critical" humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, where more than 21 million people need aid and a dire food crisis is deepening.

A donor conference at the United Nations' European headquarters Tuesday afternoon aims to raise significant pledges towards the $1 billion urgently needed to cover aid for just the next three months.

"We need to mobilise," Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Ethiopia, told AFP ahead of the conference.

"The people of Ethiopia need our solidarity and our support."

Ethiopians are facing rumbling internal conflicts amid economic and climate shocks and an increasingly dire food and malnutrition crisis.

The UN has said $3.24 billion is needed this year alone, including to assist some four million internally displaced people.

But so far, that plan is less than five percent funded.

"The gap remains very wide... We have really to act before it is too late," Shiferaw Teklemariam, commissioner of the Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission, told reporters in Geneva.

The Ethiopian government has committed $250 million for food support over coming months, the commissioner added.

The UN said an initial $1 billion was needed for the urgent aid response through the end of June.

It is also needed to prepare for the lean season, from July to September, when around 11 million people are projected to be critically food insecure.

"The humanitarian situation in Ethiopia is critical -- but there is a window to act right now to break the downward spiral," UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, said.

The event, co-hosted by the governments of Ethiopia and Britain, comes a day after a similar pledging conference for Sudan, held in Paris, raised $2.1 billion.

Britain's deputy foreign minister Andrew Mitchell said the situation was "extremely worrying".

He spoke of "increasingly worrying famine conditions", but stressed "the international community working very closely with the government of Ethiopia was in a position to head it off".

Britain, he said, would pitch in £100 million ($125 million) in additional funding, bringing its total for the year to £198 million, "our biggest programme anywhere in the world".

During Tuesday's event, the United States -- Ethiopia's largest humanitarian aid donor -- said it would provide $154 million in additional assistance, bringing its aid support to the country this fiscal year to $243 million.

"We have millions and millions of people in Ethiopia facing very severe food insecurity," USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman told AFP ahead of the conference, warning that "the humanitarian situation in the country remains very, very fragile".

Without more aid, "the consequences could be very dire", she said.

But she stressed that strong measures would be needed to ensure the aid reaches its intended destination.

Last year, USAID and the UN's World Food Programme temporarily halted all food aid to Ethiopia, alleging a "widespread and coordinated" campaign to divert donated supplies -- something Ethiopia's government denied.

Coleman described the decision to pause the food aid as "truly wrenching".

Ramiz stressed that distribution had since resumed, following stringent reforms and the introduction of "one of the most detailed, and the most verified processes I have ever observed in my life".

He voiced confidence the system was working and all aid would reach its intended destination. "The problem is that we don't have enough to distribute."

Authorities in the war-ravaged northern Tigray region warned last December it was on the brink of famine.

"So much of this food insecurity is being driven by conflict," Coleman said.

"Until we have peace and security in the country, which allows full access for humanitarian players. We're really not going to be able to get a full handle on this humanitarian crisis."