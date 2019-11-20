UrduPoint.com
UNGA 6th Committee Adopts Resolution Urging US To Promptly Issue Visas To Diplomats

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:46 PM

The United Nations General Assembly Sixth Committee, which deals with legal matters, on Wednesday adopted a resolution urging the United States to promptly issue visas to delegates and to abolish all remaining travel restrictions imposed on diplomats coming to work at the UN headquarters in New York

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The United Nations General Assembly Sixth Committee, which deals with legal matters, on Wednesday adopted a resolution urging the United States to promptly issue visas to delegates and to abolish all remaining travel restrictions imposed on diplomats coming to work at the UN headquarters in New York.

The decision to adopt the draft resolution, sponsored by Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, Costa Rica and Cote d'Ivoire, was taken by consensus, with no formal vote.

The United States failed to issues visas to allow 18 Russian diplomats to participate in this year's meetings of the UN General Assembly First and Sixth Committees, which deal with disarmament and international security and legal matters, respectively.

