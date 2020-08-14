UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Appeals For $46.7Mln To Reach 100,000 Children Affected By Beirut Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

UNICEF Appeals for $46.7Mln to Reach 100,000 Children Affected by Beirut Blast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is urging the international community to help fund its appeal for $46.7 million to help 100,000 children impacted by the massive blast in Beirut, UNICEF Lebanon Deputy Representative Violet Speek-Warnery said on Friday.

"It has been nearly 10 days since the devastating explosions at Beirut's port. The destruction, as you've all seen, is hard to fathom. And it happened in a context of an already collapsed economy, political instability and a surge in COVID-19 cases," Speek-Warnery said at a press briefing. "UNICEF's revised appeal to reach 100,000 children with support and assistance over the next three months is $46.7 million Dollars."

She explained that the appeal seeks to keep children safe by providing mental health and psychosocial support, setting up child-friendly spaces in affected areas, and rehabilitating the basic essential services, among other things.

Speek-Warnery said the appeal would cover the rehabilitation of 16 damaged Primary health care centers.

"The revised appeal will provide training and resources to equip thousands more adolescents with the skills they need - whether it is carpentry, or plumbing or construction - to be part of the effort to rebuild their country," she added. "With resources and tools provided by UNICEF, the work done so far by young volunteers, to clean debris, deliver food and water, even sew face masks - has been perhaps the most inspiring and hopeful aspect of the response thus far."

On August 4, the powerful blast took place in the port of the Lebanese capital, killing over 170 people and injuring thousands more. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014, and stored in the port since then. Multiple countries and international organizations have already offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Young Beirut Lebanon August All Million

Recent Stories

Italy welcomes announcement of agreement to normal ..

1 minute ago

PM says Pakistan’s economy is heading in right d ..

6 minutes ago

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

31 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broade ..

1 hour ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.