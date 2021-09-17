UrduPoint.com

United Airlines Briefly Grounded Flights In US, Canada Due To Computer Issues - FAA

Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) United Airlines grounded flights in the United States and Canada due to a technical issue, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday, adding that the issue was later resolved.

"United Airlines initiated a nationwide ground stop for the United States and Canada this morning at 6:45 a.m. EDT due to computer issues, which have been resolved. The ground stop was lifted at 7:30 a.m. EDT," the FAA said in a statement.

The incident was also confirmed by the airline.

"This morning we experienced technical system issues that impacted our operations and have since been resolved. All systems are now working normally and we are working diligently to get customers to their destinations," United said in an email distributed to media.

 Founded in 1926, United Airlines is one of the largest airlines in the world which operates across small and large cities in the United States and across six continents.

