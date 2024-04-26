United By Grief, Families Of Boeing Crash Victims Demand Justice
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) They can't bring back their children, siblings or partners, but five years on, the families of the 2019 Boeing crash victims want to ensure a similar tragedy never happens again.
"We've got French people, Canadians, Americans, Irish, British, we're all there together and we're fighting for something together," Naoise Ryan, holding a photo of her late husband Mick, told reporters on Wednesday.
The Irishman was one of 157 killed when a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Ethiopian Airlines plunged into the ground minutes after take-off on March 10, 2019.
Ryan is among hundreds of family members calling for the US Justice Department to prosecute Boeing, along with relatives of the victims of another Boeing 737 MAX crash five months earlier, in which 189 people died on a Lion Air flight in Indonesia.
"I can tell you, it's hell," Ryan said of losing her husband.
A hell she relives after each new meeting, such as the one held with justice officials this week, aimed at holding Boeing accountable -- with little sign of progress.
"Coming here every time and meeting with this Department of Justice, it is traumatic," she told AFP -- adding, though, that it was "very important to be present."
For Catherine Berthet, who lost her daughter Camille, 28, in the Ethiopia crash, being with fellow relatives of victims is a "blessing."
"We are very close but we never speak of what happened," Berthet said, her hands trembling.
The 56-year-old from France carried a photo of Camille smiling next to her little brother, miraculously found among the wreckage of the plane, along with a black dress she was given for her birthday.
The families' push for justice comes as Boeing faces wider scrutiny after a series of errors, including when a door plug fell out of the fuselage of a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Alaska Airlines in January, leaving a gaping hole in the cabin.
The US Justice Department has a July deadline to determine whether Boeing has violated a deferred-prosecution agreement put in place after the 2018 and 2019 crashes.
The American aviation giant could face criminal charges if so.
Ike Riffel, who lost his two children in the crash, said he is hopeful that the group of family members can get justice for the victims.
"They are going get to the bottom of this and they're a great group of people," Riffel said.
He added that he was "after the people in Boeing" rather than the company itself, adding, "Until these people are weeded out and dealt with, I don't see Boeing changing."
"We'll never get our sons back. But our fight now is for justice, justice for our sons and justice for the 346 other people that were on that airplane," Riffel said, referring to those who died in the Boeing crashes in both Ethiopia and Indonesia.
Riffel says he wants to see Boeing on trial in the hope it will bring some comfort and closure to him and other family members.
Nadia Milleron, who lost her 24-year-old daughter Samya, is now running for a seat in the US Congress and said she wanted to "prevent other deaths ... so that perhaps she didn't die in vain."
"I think about it many times a day, my daughter's presence, her spirit, her happiness," Miller said, adding that a cherry tree planted in Samya's memory was now blooming.
"It's just lovely," Milleron said, her eyes filling with tears.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties
More Stories From World
-
Microsoft expands its AI empire abroad10 minutes ago
-
China ready to work with Pakistan to promote practical cooperation under CPEC, GDI: Luo Zhaohui10 minutes ago
-
Nuggets push Lakers to brink as Embiid's 50 points lead Sixers over Knicks20 minutes ago
-
Man City in title groove as Arsenal face Spurs test20 minutes ago
-
Philippine settlement submerged by dam reappears due to drought20 minutes ago
-
ByteDance says 'no plans' to sell TikTok after US ban law60 minutes ago
-
Oil: 'Mother of corruption' in Venezuela1 hour ago
-
ECO General Secretary urges member nations to embrace cultural wealth1 hour ago
-
China warns Blinken over deteriorating ties in talks1 hour ago
-
Famine-threatened Sudan's 'race against time' to plant crops1 hour ago
-
Microsoft, Google earnings shine as AI drives revenue2 hours ago
-
Man City crush Brighton to close gap on Arsenal in title race2 hours ago