UrduPoint.com

University Of Michigan To Pay $490Mln To Over 1,000 Victims Of Sex Abuse Doctor - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 01:40 AM

University of Michigan to Pay $490Mln to Over 1,000 Victims of Sex Abuse Doctor - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The University of Michigan has agreed to pay almost half a billion Dollars in damages to more than 1,000 sex abuse survivors previously molested by a university doctor Robert Anderson, University of Michigan Record reported on Wednesday.

The $490 million agreement still must be approved by the university's governing board of Regents and by 98% of the claimants represented by lawyers in the case and then be approved by legal courts, the report said. The agreement would resolve all of those survivors' claims against the university, it added.

Some $460 million will eventually be shared by the 1,050 claimants and another $30 million will set aside to be paid to potential future confirmed claimants who enter the agreement over the next year and a half up to the cutoff date of July 31, 2023, the report said.

Anderson, who died in 2008, engaged in a "pervasive, decades-long, destructive pattern of sexual misconduct" involving hundreds of University of Michigan students, an official university investigation whose report was released in May of 2021 found.

The report said university officials knew about Andersen's abuses back in 1978, yet it continued for decades.

Related Topics

Lawyers Doctor Died Anderson May July All Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

52 minutes ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

52 minutes ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

1 hour ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

1 hour ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

2 hours ago
 Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' t ..

Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' to Russia if Situation Deterior ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.