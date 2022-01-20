University of Michigan to Pay $490Mln to Over 1,000 Victims of Sex Abuse Doctor - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The University of Michigan has agreed to pay almost half a billion Dollars in damages to more than 1,000 sex abuse survivors previously molested by a university doctor Robert Anderson, University of Michigan Record reported on Wednesday.

The $490 million agreement still must be approved by the university's governing board of Regents and by 98% of the claimants represented by lawyers in the case and then be approved by legal courts, the report said. The agreement would resolve all of those survivors' claims against the university, it added.

Some $460 million will eventually be shared by the 1,050 claimants and another $30 million will set aside to be paid to potential future confirmed claimants who enter the agreement over the next year and a half up to the cutoff date of July 31, 2023, the report said.

Anderson, who died in 2008, engaged in a "pervasive, decades-long, destructive pattern of sexual misconduct" involving hundreds of University of Michigan students, an official university investigation whose report was released in May of 2021 found.

The report said university officials knew about Andersen's abuses back in 1978, yet it continued for decades.