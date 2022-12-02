UrduPoint.com

UNSC Condemns Attack On Children's Religious School In Afghanistan - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 03:20 AM

UNSC Condemns Attack on Children's Religious School in Afghanistan - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The UN Security Council issued a statement to condemn the attack on a religious school in Afghanistan that resulted in the killing of at least 20 students and children and wounding dozen others.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack on innocent students and children at the religious school in Aybak, in the Samangan province, on 30 November," the statement said on Thursday.

The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 20 students and children, and a dozen wounded, the statement said.

The 15-member Security Council underscored the need to hold the perpetrators of the attacks accountable, the statement added.

More Stories From World

