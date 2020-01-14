UNSC to Address January OPCW Report on Alleged Chemical Attack in Douma - Russian Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The UN Security Council at the request of Russia will discuss later in the month a report issued by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) regarding the alleged use of chemical weapons in the city of Douma in Syria, Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations Press Secretary Fedor Strzhizhovskiy told reporters.

"At the request of Russia, the UN Security Council will convene an Arria-formula meeting to discuss the situation around the OPCW report on the incident in Douma, Syria, on April 7, 2018. The meeting will focus on the investigation of this incident by the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission," Strzhizhovskiy said on Monday. "The meeting is scheduled for the afternoon of January 20."