UPDATE - EU to Deploy Election Observation Mission to Venezuela in November - EEAS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The European Union will deploy an Election Observation Mission to Venezuela in November, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

"In response to an invitation by the National Electoral Council of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the European Union has decided to deploy an EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the regional and local elections scheduled for 21 November 2021," the EEAS said.

"Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, has appointed Ms. Isabel Santos, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer of the 2021 EU Election Observation Mission to Venezuela. The EU also deployed Election Observation Missions to Venezuela in 2005 and 2006," it said.

A total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties will take part in the November 21 elections in Venezuela, including the right-wing opposition, which controlled the country's parliament in 2016-2021, but refused to take part in the regular parliamentary elections.

"An unprecedented electoral process will take place, with the concurrence of the majority of political forces for the first time in recent years, to elect more than 3,000 regional and municipal representatives in Venezuela. The EU has not been present in Venezuela with an EU Election Observation Mission for the past 15 years," High Representative Josep Borrell said.

"Under the leadership of the Chief Observer Ms. Santos, a respected parliamentarian and very experienced election observer, the EU EOM will undertake an independent technical assessment of all aspects of the electoral process and will propose recommendations to improve future elections. I believe this work can be an important contribution to supporting a peaceful and Venezuelan-owned solution to the crisis and a path towards credible, inclusive and transparent elections," Borrell said.