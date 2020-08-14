UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Hong Kong Downgrades 2020 GDP Forecast, Expects Economy To Shrink By 6-8%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

UPDATE - Hong Kong Downgrades 2020 GDP Forecast, Expects Economy to Shrink by 6-8%

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Hong Kong economy can contract by 6-8 percent in 2020 over uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdown measures, as well as external shocks, the special administrative region's government said in a downgraded GDP outlook on Friday.

In late April, the authorities projected that the growth would total between -4 percent and -7 percent.

"Hong Kong's short-term economic outlook is still highly uncertain. Considering the actual outturn in the first half of the year, and the difficult and uncertain economic environment in the second half, but also the cushioning effects of the Government's massive relief measures, the real GDP growth forecast for 2020 as a whole is revised downwards to -6% to -8% in the current round of review," the press release said.

If the coronavirus pandemic is contained in a short time and "further sharp deterioration in the external environment" is averted, the economic performance for 2020 "can hopefully fall within the upper half of the range forecast," the government noted.

In 2019, Hong Kong's economy fell by 1.2 percent for the first time in 10 years, on the heels of protests in the autonomous region and the US-China trade war.

Meanwhile, according to the government, the special administrative region's GDP has significantly dropped over the second quarter of 2020 due to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Hong Kong economy remained very weak in the second quarter of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to deal heavy blows to global and local economic activities.

Real GDP fell notably by 9.0% year-on-year in the second quarter, following the record decline of 9.1% in the preceding quarter," the press release said.

At the same time, there were signs of the economic stabilization in the latter half of the quarter, as the region's GDP fell by 0.1 percent compared to the previous quarter after having plunged by a record 5.5% in the preceding quarter.

"Total exports of goods saw a visibly narrower year-on-year decline of 2.4% in real terms in the second quarter despite the global recession, mainly reflecting the swift resumption of production and other economic activities in the Mainland. Exports of services plunged further by a record 46.1% year-on-year in real terms, as inbound tourism was frozen by widespread travel restrictions, and as cross-boundary transport and commercial services plummeted," the government added.

The press release added that domestic demand also took a big hit over the threat of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements. In particular, private consumption expenditure saw the steepest ever year-on-year decline of 14.2 percent in the second quarter, while overall investment expenditure continued to fall by 21.4 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period of 2019 amid negative business environment and subdued private construction activity.

Related Topics

Exports Business Hong Kong Same April 2019 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HRW demands impartial inquiry into killings of thr ..

2 minutes ago

Italy welcomes announcement of agreement to normal ..

14 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan’s economy is heading in right d ..

19 minutes ago

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

44 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broade ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.