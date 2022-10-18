UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Jurors In Russian Citizen Danchenko's Case Of Lying To FBI Retire To Deliberate On Verdict

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 04:20 AM

UPDATE - Jurors in Russian Citizen Danchenko's Case of Lying to FBI Retire to Deliberate on Verdict

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The jurors in the case of Russian national Igor Danchenko, who has been charged with lying to the FBI during the Trump-Russia collusion probe, retired to deliberate on the verdict, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court.

At about 1:00 p.m. (17:00 GMT), the prosecution and defense in the Danchenko case finished presenting their closing statements and the 12 jurors retired to their room to consider the evidence and reach a verdict, the correspondent reported on Monday.

In their closing argument, the prosecution pointed to the fact that Danchenko worked for an extended period of time with British spy Christopher Steele on his dossier against then-US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Special counsel John Durham, who represents the prosecution, also drew the jury's attention to the fact that there was no evidence in the case to indicate Danchenko had told Steele the information on Trump he was passing was gossip or speculation.

The defense indicated in their closing remarks that the evidence present in the case is not sufficient to pass a guilty verdict against Danchenko.

According to the defense, Danchenko was Steele's main source of information and risked his life while acting in the interests of US national security, which, in their opinion, proves his disinterest in lying to FBI agents.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. (21:30 GMT), district judge Anthony Trenga announced that the jury had not reached a verdict and the court would adjourn until Tuesday morning, when the jury will meet again to continue deliberating on the verdict.

On Friday, a US Federal judge dropped one of five counts against Danchenko, who in November pleaded not guilty to five counts of making false statements to the FBI about the alleged collusion between former US President Donald Trump and the Kremlin during the 2016 US presidential election.

The prosecution insists that Danchenko lied to the FBI about the sources of information given to Steele concerning alleged contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, including information that the Kremlin may have facilitated Trump's election. The indictment states that Danchenko did not receive such information from anyone and fabricated it. Danchenko provided the information to Steele, who used it to prepare the Trump dossier, which served as a guide for US authorities to investigate the alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. A subsequent Special Counsel investigation proved no collusion between Trump and Russia.

Related Topics

Election Russia Trump Guide Durham May November FBI 2016 From Court P

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

2 hours ago
 Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngst ..

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala

4 hours ago
 Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ank ..

Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ankle injury

4 hours ago
 Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Ti ..

Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Tigray

4 hours ago
 Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at ..

Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at Russian Border - Border Guard

4 hours ago
 Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Confere ..

Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference on Wednesday - Foreign Min ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.