UPDATE - Pentagon Suspends F-35 Deliveries After Chinese Magnet Found in Engine Pump - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The Department of Defense has suspended its receipt of new F-35 Joint Strike Fighters for the US armed forces after learning that a magnet in its engine was manufactured with unauthorized material from China, US media reports said on Wednesday.

Department of Defense Spokesperson Russell Goemaere told reporters that the material was discovered last month when an investigation uncovered an alloy in the engine's lubricant pump that was used in contravention of US rules prohibiting unauthorized Chinese content, Reuters news agency reported.

However, the magnet did not transmit any information or pose any threat of damage to the aircraft, Goemaere added.

According to Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor for the F-35, the magnet included cobalt and samarium alloy. The pump itself was manufactured by Honeywell, the report said.

"We are working with our partners and DoD to ensure contractual compliance within the supply chain. The magnet has no visibility or access to any sensitive program information. The F-35 remains safe for flight, and we are working with the DoD to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to resume deliveries," Lockheed Martin said in a statement emailed to Sputnik.

"Our team is doing everything possible to gather the facts and work through potential courses of action. If it is determined that a National Security Waiver is required, the statute requires the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (USD, A&S) make a written determination that acceptance of F-35 aircraft containing the non-compliant materials is necessary to the national security interests of the United States," it said.

According to the statement, the F-35 is made up of 300,000 parts from 1,700 suppliers.

"All supplier parts on the F-35 are inspected at every stage of production to ensure they meet strict program standards before delivery and present no risks to the F-35 aircraft," it said.

The F-35 is the most expensive aircraft and military acquisition program in history with an estimated life cycle total cost of more than $1.7 trillion, The aircraft continues to suffer from multiple systems failures of all kinds.