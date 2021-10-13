UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 10 Times

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 03:00 AM

UPDATE - Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 10 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 10 times over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, ten shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (3 attacks), Aleppo (5), Hama (1) and Latakia (1)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the Syrian side recorded no attacks.

Rear Adm. Kulit said one Syrian serviceman was wounded in the province of Idlib when terrorist snipers opened fire from the area of Fatira on the positions of government troops in the area of the locality of Mellanja.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo February 2016 From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

47 minutes ago
 UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID ..

UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID-19 vaccination rates: UAE Gov ..

2 hours ago
 India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World ..

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

4 hours ago
 Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of A ..

Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of August: CBUAE

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.