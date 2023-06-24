Open Menu

UPDATE - Rostov Regional Governor Calls On People To Avoid Rostov-on-Don City Center

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 11:00 AM

UPDATE - Rostov Regional Governor Calls on People to Avoid Rostov-on-Don City Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Rostov regional Governor Vasily Golubev has called on local residents to avoid traveling to the center of Rostov-on-Don and to stay at home if possible.

"Dear countrymen! Taking into account the current situation, I ask you to refrain from traveling to the city center and, if possible, not to leave your homes," Golubev said on Telegram on Saturday morning.

Earlier, Golubev said on Telegram that law enforcement agencies were doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents of the Rostov region.

The governor said that all mass public events planned in Rostov-on-Don for the weekend have been cancelled. The city administration said that traffic routes in the city were going to be temporarily altered.

Security measures have also been strengthened in Russia's Lipetsk Region and local residents have been asked to refrain from traveling in the southern direction. All mass public events in the region have been cancelled, the regional government said on Telegram.

The Voronezh regional government said on Telegram on Saturday morning that a military convoy was moving along the M-4 Don highway. Voronezh regional Governor Alexander Gusev asked local residents to refrain from using the M-4 highway and other major roads in the region. Later on Saturday, Gusev said that all upcoming mass public events were cancelled, adding that the situation was stable.

Anti-terrorist and security measures have also been introduced in the Moscow Region and the capital city itself, according to local authorities.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.

Related Topics

Governor Moscow Russia Social Media Company Traffic Rostov Lipetsk Voronezh Criminals All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

10 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

11 hours ago
Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

11 hours ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

11 hours ago
 NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

11 hours ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

11 hours ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

11 hours ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

11 hours ago

More Stories From World