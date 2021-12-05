UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Russian Soyuz Carrier With Galileo Satellites Lifts Off From Kourou

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 09:00 AM

UPDATE - Russian Soyuz Carrier With Galileo Satellites Lifts Off From Kourou

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) A Russian Soyuz-ST-B carrier rocket with two Galileo satellites has successfully taken off from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana.

The launch was originally scheduled for December 2, but had to be postponed because of bad weather conditions.

The Soyuz-ST-B launch vehicle finally took off from Kourou on Saturday, at around 21:19 local time (00:19 GMT on Sunday), according to a live broadcast from the Russian space agency, Roscosmos.

Roscosmos said on Twitter that the launch vehicle successfully carried the Fregat booster with the Galileo satellites to a suborbital trajectory.

"The Soyuz-ST-B rocket successfully injected the Fregat upper stage with the #Galileo spacecraft into a suborbital trajectory. The Russian upper stage has begun its flight mission, which will last 3 hours 51 minutes," Roscosmos said.

This was the first Soyuz launch from Guiana this year. In total, there have been over two dozen Russian Soyuz-ST launches from Kourou since October 2011. Next year, four launches of Russian carrier rockets are planned from the Guiana Space Center.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Twitter Vehicle Kourou October December Sunday From Satellites

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss pr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss promoting cooperation

9 hours ago
 Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

9 hours ago
 US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate ..

US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate Nuclear Program to Get Edge in ..

9 hours ago
 President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, g ..

President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, govt on Sialkot incident

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.