UPDATE - Southwest Airlines Grounds Flights In US Due To Computer Issues - Aviation Agency

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

UPDATE - Southwest Airlines Grounds Flights in US Due to Computer Issues - Aviation Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Southwest Airlines requested a full grounding of flights across the United States while the company solves technical issues with its reservation system, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated on Tuesday.

"The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue.

Please contact the airline for further details," the FAA said in a tweet.

Southwest in their own tweet said they are aware of the issues and are working quickly to resolve them.

The US Air Traffic Control System Command Center Advisory notice that went out ordered all Southwest Airlines flights in airspace of the contiguous US to stop due to technology issues.

The US-based airline in another tweet later said it was in the process of resuming normal operations.

