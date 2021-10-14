UPDATE - Suspect in Norway Bow Attack Violated Restraining Order From Relative in 2020 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The suspect in a recent deadly bow and arrow attack in Norway violated a restraining order from a relative in 2020, local media reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, police detained a man in Kongsberg who shot arrows at people, wounding two and killing five people. The motives behind Kongsberg attack have not been ascertained yet, but the police do not rule out a terrorist plot. The shooter, arrested by the police, is a 37-year-old Dane living in Kongsberg. At a press conference earlier on Thursday, the police said the suspect was a convert to islam.

The suspect violated a restraining order on June 11, two weeks after the court imposed it on the man for threatening to kill a close relative, the newspaper reported, citing a court document from Kongsberg and Eiker District Court.

The man's neighbor told the newspaper that the police came to his house twice in 2020 the first time on June 11, and later on August 8.

The neighbor said that he had seen the archer practice with a hammer, a baton and various sticks in his backyard.

The suspect will be assessed by forensic psychiatric experts, police prosecutor Ann Irén Swan Mathiassen told the NRK broadcaster.

The suspect's name is Espen Andersen Brothen, he lived most of his life in Kongsberg and has no close ties to anyone in Denmark despite having Danish citizenship, local media reported. The police are yet to formally reveal the attacker's name.

The few people who knew Espen, who was a loner, reported him having mental problems as he did not work and lived alone in his apartment, the news said.

The Norwegian police security service has reportedly known about Espen for a long time, as a childhood friend alerted police about him in 2017 and shared Espen's "warning" videos, calling him a ticking time bomb. The authority is now sharing information with the police department in charge of the case.