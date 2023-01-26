UPDATE - Switzerland Can Now Grant Exemptions on Demining Equipment for Use in Ukraine - Govt.

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Switzerland's government has decided that the country can now grant exemptions on demining equipment to be used in Ukraine.

"The Federal Council decided on a new provision with regard to the arms embargo," the government said in a statement.

"Switzerland can now grant exemptions from the arms embargo on demining equipment for use in Ukraine on a case-by-case basis. In issuing the export licence, steps will be taken to ensure that the material is used lawfully and for its intended purpose," it said.

On Tuesday, a Swiss parliament committee supported amendments allowing third countries to re-export Swiss-made arms to Ukraine. The parliament is yet to vote on the bill.

Switzerland has previously rejected German, Spanish, and Danish requests to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine. The authorities then said that Bern reserves the right to ban the re-export of military material to a country that is involved in an international armed conflict.