(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 13 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Thirteen shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (5 attacks), Latakia (1), Hama (1) and Aleppo (6)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 5.

Rear Adm. Kulit said efforts to stabilize the situation in the Daraa province continue.

With the mediation of the Russian reconciliation center, 347 people settled their status and 83 pieces of weapons and more than 3,500 rounds of ammunition were surrendered over the past day in several localities.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.