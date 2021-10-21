UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Terrorists Carry Out 7 Attacks On Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone seven times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Two attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, four in Aleppo and one in Latakia," he said.

 Rear Adm. Kulit said efforts are continuing to stabilize the situation in the Daraa province.

"With the mediation of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides, 236 people have settled their status" in seven settlements, he said.

"A total of 53 pieces of weapons and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition have been surrendered," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

