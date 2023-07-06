Open Menu

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 11:24 PM

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

US activists Ben Cohen and Jodie Evans were arrested on Thursday after refusing to end their sit-in outside the Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, a Sputnik correspondent reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US activists Ben Cohen and Jodie Evans were arrested on Thursday after refusing to end their sit-in outside the Justice Department to protest the prosecution of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, Cohen, an activist and co-founder of ice cream company Ben & Jerry's, burned a large scale replica of the Bill of Rights in front of the US Justice Department.

After not being allowed in the department to talk to Attorney General Merrick Garland or other Justice Department officials, he began a sit-in protest.

Shortly after, protesters set off pink smoke bombs and security officers issued Cohen several warnings to leave. The activist refused.

Related Topics

Protest Company

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

5 minutes ago
 Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) ..

Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan o ..

9 minutes ago
 Landslide kills eight children in Shangla: Police

Landslide kills eight children in Shangla: Police

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan desirous of improving ties with US: PM

Pakistan desirous of improving ties with US: PM

9 minutes ago
 US mission seeks to accelerate trade ties with Pak ..

US mission seeks to accelerate trade ties with Pakistan; William Makaneole

9 minutes ago
Two held for collecting funds for banned organizat ..

Two held for collecting funds for banned organization

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar u ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urges progressive people to pla ..

14 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Help Preven ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Help Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in ..

14 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nab ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon for strict security in ..

14 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Unrealistic to Expect International ..

UN Chief Says Unrealistic to Expect International 'Military Force' to Be Sent to ..

12 minutes ago
 Bill of Rights Replica Set on Fire Outside US Just ..

Bill of Rights Replica Set on Fire Outside US Justice Department to Protest Assa ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World