US Air Force Says Activated First F-35 Squadron in Europe, Jets to Arrive in Late 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The US Air Force said in a press release that it has activated the first F-35 squadron in Europe and the fighter jets will arrive at Royal Air Force Lakenheath station later this year.

"The 48th Fighter Wing has reactivated the first US Air Forces in Europe F-35A squadron," the release said on Friday. "The first F-35A is scheduled to arrive at RAF Lakenheath later this year.

"

The Air Force said in the release the base was selected to host the first F-35 squadron in Europe based on the very close ties with the Royal Air Force, the existing infrastructure and combined training opportunities.

The new squadron in Europe will consist of 27 F-35 aircraft and about 60 personnel, the release added.

The US Air Force plans to permanently keep a total of 48 F-35 fighter jets at Lakenheath station, which makes up two squadrons, according to the release.