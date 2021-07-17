US Apprehends Nearly 189,000 Migrants Illegally Crossing Southern Border in June - CBP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) US immigration enforcement apprehended nearly 189,000 migrants illegally crossing the United States' southern border with Mexico in the month of June, which is the highest monthly total in 21 years, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed on Friday.

CBP data shows that Border Patrol agents apprehended 188,829 migrants on the US southern border in the month of June, bringing the total number of apprehensions in the region since October to 1.1 million.

The data shows 178,416 migrants were immediately returned to Mexico after they were apprehended.

Data shows that a majority of migrants apprehended at the southern border in June are from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

The United States has apprehended more than 1.5 million illegal migrants at the southern border with Mexico in 1986, 1996, 1998-2000, according to CBP data.