US Approves $250Mln Sale of Light Tactical Vehicles to Slovakia - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Biden administration has approved a quarter of a billion Dollars sale of heavy gun-carrying light tactical vehicles to Slovakia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to the government of Slovakia of M1278A1/A2 Heavy Gun Carriers Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and related equipment and services for an estimated cost of $250 million," the DSCA said in a press release on Tuesday.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale earlier in the day, the release said.

The Slovakian government has requested to buy 192 JLTVs as well as M153 common remote weapons stations and M2 quick change barrels 0.50 caliber machine guns, the release added.

The arms package will also include MK19 40mm grenade launchers, M2A1 machine guns, gun mounts, chemical agent detectors; driver vision enhancers, special tools and spare parts, according to the release.