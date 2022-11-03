US Approves Potential $6.35Bln Sale of C-130J-30 Aircraft to Australia - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United States approved a possible $6.35 billion sale of 24 C-130J-30 Aircraft and other related equipment to Australia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of C-130J-30 aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $6.35 billion," the agency said on Wednesday. "The Government of Australia has requested to buy twenty-four (24) C-130J-30 aircraft with four (4) each Rolls Royce AE-2100D turboprop engines installed."