US Army Orders More Than $500Mln Worth of More Air-to-Ground Missiles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The US Army has given Lockheed Martin a more than half a billion Dollar contract extension to manufacture and deliver more air-to-ground missile systems, the Defense Department announced.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation (of) Orlando, Florida was awarded a $501,710,581 modification ...

contract to manufacture and deliver an Air-to-Ground Missile System," the Defense Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Work on the expanded manufacturing program will be performed in Orlando in the US state of Florida over the next three years with an estimated completion date of September 30, 2026, the release said.

The contract extension will also cover supplies of the air-to-ground missiles to Australia, France, India and the Netherlands, the release added.