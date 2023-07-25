US Army Pays $428Mln For More Hypersonic Glide Prototype Development - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Dynetics Technical Solutions has received a more than $428 million US Army modification contract to create Common Hypersonic Glide Body prototypes, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Dynetics Technical Solutions (of) Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $428,266,378 modification ...

contract to create Common Hypersonic Glide Body prototypes," the release said on Monday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama over the next four years with an estimated completion date of July 23, 2027, the Defense Department said.

The US Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in the state of Alabama will oversee work on the project, the Defense Department said.