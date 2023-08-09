Open Menu

US Army To Expand Patriot Missile Defense Force - Commander

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 04:30 AM

US Army to Expand Patriot Missile Defense Force - Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The US Army is going to expand its arsenal of Patriot anti-aircraft and anti-missile weapons in response to growing operational demands, Space and Missile Defense Command chief Lieutenant General Daniel Karbler told reporters at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Alabama.

"We have a requirement to grow Patriot force structure," Karbler said on Tuesday as quoted by the Army Times. "We will grow Patriot force structure."

Karbler said US Army senior leaders recognize the demands on the Patriot force.

"We are addressing that through increasing our Patriot units that are out there," he added.

The US Army currently fields 15 battalions of Patriots in its active force and has current funding to build another one, the report added.

Over the past ten years Patriot battalions have experienced the highest operational tempo with more continuing demands than any other element of the Army, the report said.

Related Topics

Army Huntsville Arsenal

Recent Stories

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

4 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

4 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

5 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

5 hours ago
Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

5 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

5 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

5 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

5 hours ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

5 hours ago

More Stories From World