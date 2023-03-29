UrduPoint.com

US Army Using AI To Monitor Black Hawk Copter Maintenance - Pentagon Information Chief

US Army Using AI to Monitor Black Hawk Copter Maintenance - Pentagon Information Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The US Army is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide far more comprehensive and cost effective regular maintenance on Black Hawk helicopters, Department of Defense Chief Information Officer (CIO) John Sherman told the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) on Wednesday.

"(US Army mechanics) are using AI on Black Hawk helicopter maintenance to get ahead of what our maintainers need," Sherman told an SASC hearing.

The use of AI monitoring on what parts will be running out , wearing down and needing to be replaced has eliminated many time-consuming and costly routine maintenance overhauls to physically thoroughly inspect the operating systems of the machines, Sherman said.

More than 2,000 Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters remain in service with the US Army and perform a wide range of duties including medium lift operations, air assault and air ambulance medevac services, according to published sources.

