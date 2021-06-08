UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Attorney General Announces Joint Crackdown On Human Trafficking In Central America

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Attorney General Announces Joint Crackdown on Human Trafficking in Central America

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) US enforcement agencies have joined their peers in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras to launch a Central America-wide crackdown against human smuggling and trafficking and corruption, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday.

"The joint efforts we are announcing today will combine investigative, prosecutorial, and capacity-building efforts of both the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security," Garland said in a statement announcing the Joint Task Force Alpha representing the five countries. "Our focus will remain on disrupting and dismantling smuggling and trafficking networks that abuse, exploit, or endanger migrants, pose national security threats, and are involved in organized crime. Together, we will combat these threats where they originate and operate."

The joint task force, which includes the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration, will focus on the most prolific and dangerous human smuggling and trafficking groups operating in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, Garland said.

The multi-agency panel will also heighten focus on investigations, prosecutions and asset recoveries relating to corruption in Northern Triangle countries through its Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement program, counternarcotics prosecutions and Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative.

In addition to these, the Office of Prosecutorial Development, Assistance, and Training and the International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program, in coordination with the State Department, will assist their counterparts in the Northern Triangle countries and Mexico to support their efforts to prosecute smuggling and trafficking networks in their own courts.

Related Topics

Corruption Guatemala El Salvador Mexico Honduras Criminals FBI

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

1 hour ago

Wall collapse incident: DC forms probe committee

8 minutes ago

UK Parliament Speaker Rules Out Vote on Government ..

8 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Awaits Meeting With Biden to Discus ..

8 minutes ago

Semiconductor Shortages Hinder German Post-Virus R ..

8 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.