US Believes FSB Used Nerve Agent To Poison Navalny - Senior Administration Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:40 PM

US Believes FSB Used Nerve Agent to Poison Navalny - Senior Administration Official

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Washington believes that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) used a nerve agent to poison opposition figure Alexey Navalny in August, a senior administration official said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The United States believes that the Federal Security Service or FSB used a nerve agent to poison Navalny," the official said. "Sadly, this is not the first time we wouldn't witness such disgraceful and unacceptable behavior from the Russian government, as we saw in March 2018 with the attack on intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter."

Russia has denied US accusations of involvement in Navalny's alleged poisoning.

More Stories From World

