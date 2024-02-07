Open Menu

US 'can And Will' Deliver More Ukraine Aid: Top Advisor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 09:47 PM

US 'can and will' deliver more Ukraine aid: top advisor

The United States "can and will" deliver further military aid to Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan vowed Wednesday as NATO's chief stressed such support was "vital"

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The United States "can and will" deliver further military aid to Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan vowed Wednesday as NATO's chief stressed such support was "vital".

"There is no alternative to the United States stepping up to the plate and providing a level of resources that allow Ukraine to have the artillery, the air defence systems and the other capabilities they need," Sullivan told a news conference alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Time is of the essence," he said, adding: "We're going to stay focused on that and we believe we still can and will deliver it."

Stoltenberg reinforced the message, saying: "It is vital that the United States Congress agrees on continued support for Ukraine in the near future.

"

"I count on all allies to sustain their commitment," he said.

Their words of support for Kyiv, made in NATO's Brussels headquarters during a visit by Sullivan, come as Republicans in the US Congress block a bill to renew American funding for Ukraine.

The Republicans, who are positioning themselves for US presidential elections in November, have tied passage of legislation to immigration curbs.

President Joe Biden has blamed Donald Trump -- his predecessor and likely rival in the upcoming elections -- for encouraging the blockage.

This month will mark the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv's fightback is backed with material from many NATO countries, especially the United States.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Visit Trump Brussels United States November Congress All From

Recent Stories

DRO Larkana provided polling equipment to staff c ..

DRO Larkana provided polling equipment to staff concerned on elections duty

3 minutes ago
 Nation goes to poll tomorrow

Nation goes to poll tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says world i ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says world in 'age of chaos'

3 minutes ago
 Ahmed Shah visits Sindh Information Dept Election ..

Ahmed Shah visits Sindh Information Dept Election Cell

3 minutes ago
 Blinken in Israel voices hope for Gaza truce deal ..

Blinken in Israel voices hope for Gaza truce deal to free hostages

4 minutes ago
 Kosovo says Serbian dinar 'not banned' but only eu ..

Kosovo says Serbian dinar 'not banned' but only euros legal

4 minutes ago
At least six dead in Georgia landslide

At least six dead in Georgia landslide

20 minutes ago
 Security arrangements finalized for Feb 8 election ..

Security arrangements finalized for Feb 8 elections in Rawalpindi, adjoining are ..

1 hour ago
 PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestoc ..

PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestock

1 hour ago
 Terrorists not to be allowed to disrupt elections: ..

Terrorists not to be allowed to disrupt elections: Achakzai

1 hour ago
 IHC grants interim bail to PTI leader

IHC grants interim bail to PTI leader

1 hour ago
 Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

1 hour ago

More Stories From World