US, Canadian Companies Interested in Russian COVID Vaccine for Animals - Rosselkhoznadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Companies from Greece, Poland, Austria, the United States, Canada and Singapore are showing interest in the Russian vaccine against coronavirus for animals, Konstantin Savenkov, deputy head of Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, told reporters.

Russia has registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals.

The Carnivac-Cov vaccine was developed by scientists of the Federal Center for Animal Health subordinate to Rosselkhoznadzor. Rosselkhoznadzor scientists continue to study how long immunity is developed after vaccination; now it takes at least six months. Mass production of the vaccine may start in April.

"In connection with the registration of COVID-19 animal cases in many countries, domestic fur farms and commercial structures from Greece, Poland and Austria plan to purchase the vaccine. Enterprises from the United States, Canada and Singapore show interest in Carnivac-Cov," Savenkov said.