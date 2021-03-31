UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Canadian Companies Interested In Russian COVID Vaccine For Animals - Rosselkhoznadzor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:50 AM

US, Canadian Companies Interested in Russian COVID Vaccine for Animals - Rosselkhoznadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Companies from Greece, Poland, Austria, the United States, Canada and Singapore are showing interest in the Russian vaccine against coronavirus for animals, Konstantin Savenkov, deputy head of Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, told reporters.

Russia has registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals.

The Carnivac-Cov vaccine was developed by scientists of the Federal Center for Animal Health subordinate to Rosselkhoznadzor. Rosselkhoznadzor scientists continue to study how long immunity is developed after vaccination; now it takes at least six months. Mass production of the vaccine may start in April.

"In connection with the registration of COVID-19 animal cases in many countries, domestic fur farms and commercial structures from Greece, Poland and Austria plan to purchase the vaccine. Enterprises from the United States, Canada and Singapore show interest in Carnivac-Cov," Savenkov said.

Related Topics

World Russia Canada Immunity Singapore Austria Poland United States Greece April May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

10 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

9 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

9 hours ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

9 hours ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.