US Carries Out Airstrike Against ISIS-Khorasan In Eastern Afghanistan - Central Command

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 07:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The United States has conducted an airstrike against the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) terrorist group (banned in Russia) in eastern Afghanistan, leaving one militant killed, spokesman for the US Central Command Capt. Bill Urban said.

"US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism today against an ISIS-K planner.

The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target," Urban said in a statement on late Friday.

He added that the US army was unaware of any civilian casualties caused by the airstrike.

The ISIS-K group drew the attention of the international community on Thursday when it staged a series of terrorist attacks in Kabul that left more than 100 people - including 13 US service members - dead, as well as 1,300 more injured.

