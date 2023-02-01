UrduPoint.com

US Charges Additional 4 Men For Roles In Plot To Kill Haitian President - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 02:50 AM

US Charges Additional 4 Men for Roles in Plot to Kill Haitian President - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The United States charged four additional men over their role in the assassination of former Haitian president Jovenel Moise in 2021 after they were detained in the country and transferred to the United States, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Today, U.S. Federal law enforcement transferred into U.S. custody four men detained in Haiti to face criminal charges in the Southern District of Florida related to their alleged involvement in the July 7, 2021, assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise," the release said on Tuesday.

In a separate criminal complaint, the United States charged dual Haitian-American citizens James Solages, 37, Joseph Vincent, 57, and Colombian citizen German Alejandro Rivera Garcia, 44, with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support and resources resulting in death, among other charges, according to the release.

Another complaint charges dual Haitian-American citizen Christian Sanon, 54, with conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States, the release said.

The defendants are scheduled to make their initial court appearances on Wednesday at 2 p.

m. (19:00 GMT) in Miami, according to the release.

Between April and July 2021, the defendants along with others participated in crimes that resulted in the killing of Moise.

It is alleged that on July 6, 2021, Solages, Vincent, Rivera along with others distributed firearms and equipment near Moise's house, and Solages announced a mission to kill the president, the release noted.

It follows from the press release that there are a total of seven individuals in US custody, including the four new ones. The other men charged are Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, 43, Rodolphe Jaar, 49, and Joseph Joel John, 51, and they were arrested last year.

If found guilty, Solages, Vincent, and Rivera face up to life imprisonment, while Sanon faces up to 20 years in prison.

Moise was mortally wounded in an attack on his residence on the night of July 7, 2021. More than 40 people have been arrested by the Haitian authorities during the investigation, including 18 Colombian citizens, five US citizens, several police officers, two presidential security officials, and the alleged organizer of the crime, doctor, and pastor Emmanuel Sanon.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police Kidnapping German Doctor Miami Florida Rivera United States Haiti April July Criminals Christian From Court P

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

3 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

2 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

2 hours ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

3 hours ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

2 hours ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.