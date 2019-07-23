UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Condemns Venezuela's 'Provocative Actions' Against Navy Aircraft On Mission - Bolton

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:20 AM

US Condemns Venezuela's 'Provocative Actions' Against Navy Aircraft on Mission - Bolton

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US National Security Advisor John Botlon said on Monday that the United States condemns provocative actions by Venezuela after one of its military jets made an unsafe approach to a US Navy aircraft conducting a routine mission.

"The United States condemns the illegitimate Venezuelan regime's provocative actions against our US Navy aircraft while on a routine mission," Bolton said via Twitter. "These unsafe and unprofessional actions are yet another example of dictator Nicolas Maduro's willful violation of international norms and laws."

On Sunday, the US Southern Command said in a statement that a Venezuelan SU-30 Flanker fighter jet "aggressively shadowed" a US EP-3 Aries II reconnaissance aircraft at an unsafe distance while the US aircraft was conducting a mission in international airspace over the Caribbean Sea on Friday.

The Southern Command did not specify what type of mission the US aircraft was conducting, but it did say the Venezuelan action undermines efforts to counter illicit trafficking.

Venezuela is experiencing a political-economic crisis that intensified in January after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself to be interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust actual President Maduro.

The United States recognized Guaido and started imposing sanctions on Venezuela as well as freezing billions of Dollars of Venezuela's assets.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.

Since May, the Maduro government and the opposition have been engaged in talks mediated by the Norwegian government.

Related Topics

Twitter United States Venezuela January May Sunday Dictator Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

1 hour ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

1 hour ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

2 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

42 minutes ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.