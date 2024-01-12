Open Menu

US Congratulates DRC's Tshisekedi, Urges Election Reform

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The United States on Thursday congratulated President Felix Tshisekedi as he won another term in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and it joined the European Union in urging election reform.

DR Congo's Constitutional Court on Tuesday approved Tshisekedi's election for a second term, saying he won 73.47 percent of votes in the long turbulent country.

The United States in a statement said it congratulates Tshisekedi and the Congolese people.

"Now the important task of building national cohesion calls for leadership, accountability and inclusivity at all levels," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"We encourage the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure greater transparency regarding the tabulation of remaining results," he said.

"The United States also strongly urges Congolese authorities to launch a comprehensive review of the electoral process, investigate and hold accountable those who attempted to undermine the will of the people, and, in consultation with stakeholders, act on recommendations to improve future elections," he said.

